22.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*Insecurity: Report lauds Nigerian Army on human rights,…

50 Years Bilateral Ties : Nigeria , Jamaica…

Looking Back on 2020 with a sense of…

Second wave: FCT COVID-19 task force moves to…

Indian PM visits Kutch

PHOTO NEWS

Kano Is The Biggest Democracy In Nigeria, Says…

Gov. Wike challenge APC govt on developmental projects

IGP, media to partner for effective reportage

Criminals planning violent attacks during yuletide season –…

Politics

Kano Is The Biggest Democracy In Nigeria, Says Ganduje As APC Swears In New Exco

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Tuesday, declared that the state remains the biggest democracy in Nigeria, vowing that his party, the All Ptogressives Congress (APC) will continue to control political space in the state, even after 2023.


Ganduje who stated this during the swearing-in of the new Caretaker Committee leadership of party at Crornation Hall, Government House, said Kano people has permanently accepted the APC, following people – oriented programmes being carried out by his administration. 


According to him, “Kano state is the largest democracy in Nigeria. Kano state is the biggest democracy in Nigeria. We have 484 Wards. We are the strongest APC state in Nigeria. I congratulate our leadership. I urge you to ensure that we win the Local Government elections.” The AUTHORITY reports that a new Caretaker Committee leadership of APC was sworn-in on Tuesday  as  the former leadership of Prince Abdullahi Abbas was returned through a consensus to  serve for another six months. 


Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at Coronation Hall, Government House, the chairman of the party Prince Abdullahi Abbas thanked members of the party for reposing their confidence in his leadership. 
While promising to put in his best in taking the party to the Next Level, he vowed that APC in Kano will not only sweep all the 44 Local Government Areas during the January 16, 2020 Local Government elections, but will also retain power at all levels in the state during the 2023 General elections. 
Prince Abdullahi Abbas who declared that the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state is “dead,” urged members of his party to resist any attack from members of the movement led by a former Governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. 


According to him, the APC  has come to stay in Kano, adding that no ammount of intimidation from the Kwankwassiyya Movement will stop the APC from cruising to victory in all elections in the state, insisting that APC remains the people’s choice. 


He also hailed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for playing politics with human face, pointing out that, “while Kwankwaso sent his children to Dubai, planing to set Kano on fire, Ganduje’s has ensured that his children  remain in Kano because he has no skeleton in his cupboard.” 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group urges APC to adhere to party’s constitution in filling vacant NWC positions

Editor

Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, says APC

Editor

Deregistration: 18 parties set up IPAC interim committee

Editor

APC governors salute Ganduje at 70

Editor

Assembly Ad-hoc committee: Not a probe panel, impeachment plan not insight

Editor

2019: Anxiety as Buhari prepares to run (1)

Editor

Edo APC crisis: President Buhari has asked us to deal with trouble makers, says Obaseki

Editor

Save Zamfara APC from total collapse, Yari’s faction begs Buni

Editor

PDP hails Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa poll

Editor

Ondo: We’ll invest in mechanized farming, tourism – PDP aspirant

Editor

PGF DG, Lukman, counsels on how to end #End SARS

Editor

Enugu APC: Controversy trails alleged suspension of Onyeama’s P.A

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More