Second wave: FCT COVID-19 task force moves to halt spread

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force has begun enlightenment and enforcement of safety protocols in strategic places within the Territory to halt spread.

During the commencement of the exercise on Tuesday, chairman of the task force and FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma said the enforcement was reintroduced following the upsurge.

He said the measures put in place would safe people from contracting the virus especially in public places.

Ciroma who led the combined team of key agencies, said, “it is the responsibility of all security personnel to go out and ensure that members of the public comply with the safety measures.

“We have observe that most people don’t use nose mask, some drivers overload their vehicles. But the essence of obeying the safety guidelines is to curb spread especially in this second wave.

The CP said with the commencement of enforcement there will be adequate enlightenment, admitting that most of the residents are no longer adhering to the safety protocols.

Also Ikaro Attah, head publicity and enlightenment FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force said the exercise is meant to halt the spread of the virus in Abuja, there people must comply.

He said, “the purpose of this exercise is to make people key into the agenda to keep Abuja COVID-19 free especially the measures put in place by the government to safeguard lives” he said.

Attah called on the residents to protect their lives by keeping to all the measures put in place.

He disclosed that, “today is the first day of the enforcement, we arrest about 20 persons and about 10 vehicles, but as the first day of enforcement we have mercy on them and ask them to go and sin no more”.

The enforcement exercise started at Eagle Square to Wuse market, Berger round-about, Federal Secretariat and terminated at Banex plaza in Wuse 2.