Metro

Father, Son, Grandson Nabbed For Killing Two Neighbours In Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

For identifying their victims as kidnappers and killing them without recourse to law enforcement agencies, a father, son and grandson have been arrested by the police for hacking two people to death in Kano.

Police in the ancient commercial city who paraded the suspects before journalists on Wednesday, have concluded plans to charge them to court for culpable homicide.

However, the suspects confessed to the crime, but said they killed because they identified their victims as kidnappers.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in charge of Kano state Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, “on August 26, 2020, unknown hoodlums invaded Madunkuri Settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State, attacked and killed one Alhaji Kabiru Ya’u, 30 years old and his daughter one Harira Kabiru, five years old.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command CP Habu A. Sani, immediately raised and directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung in to action, followed up, and on the December 19, 2020, 115 days after the incident, we arrested; Adamu Musa, 50 years; Sule Mallam, 30 years old; and Isyaku Sule, 27 years old. They are a Father, Son and grandson respectively. All of the same address and neighbours to the deceased.

“On investigation, the father confessed to have directed his three Sons and his grandson to kill the victim on allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper.

“The suspects confessed they used machetes and bamboo sticks to hack the victims to death.

“Investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation.”

