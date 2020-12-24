22.7 C
Abuja
NAF commission key projects in Kainji base

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce has commissioned some vital projects at it’s Kainji Base.

The projects commissioned on Wednesday at the Base are 3 blocks of renovated and remodeled 10 x single-bedroom apartments for Non-Commissioned Officers, 2 blocks of newly-constructed and furnished 110 x single-bedroom Single Officers’ Quarters and 6 newly-constructed three-bedroom Married Officers’ Quarters at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji. Also commissioned was a 1.3Km road, to further consolidate the development of critical infrastructure within the Base.

Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola
Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said in a press release that the projects will see to the seamless induction of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft expected from the United States of America by the end of the Second Quarter of 2021.

“The additional projects are also in fulfillment of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar’s, earlier promise to personnel, to transform the infrastructural outlook on the Kainji Base in order to enhance their professional performance,” the DOPRI said.

“The CAS, who was the Guest of Honour at the commissioning ceremony, charged the personnel to strive to meet the expectations of the country at this time of heightened security challenges by protecting the citizenry and critical assets as well as bringing succour to those in despair. He noted that, considering the effort and contribution of personnel of 407 ACTG in projecting Air Power across the Country, a befitting environment to further motivate them towards better output in their endeavours was necessary.

“The projects being commissioned today are part of our efforts towards ensuring a befitting environment and better living conditions in Kainji Base. These accommodations and some ongoing ones, will ensure that personnel of the Unit have a conducive environment to retire to on completion of the day’s work”, the CAS said.

He said the CAS further charged the personnel to do more for the Nation.

“Much as we have sacrificed, let us be propelled by the support and goodwill of all Nigerians to the NAF, to do more for our nation. Our loyalty and service to the nation must always be our motivation”, the CAS charged.

“Air Marshal Abubakar stated that the Service would continue to embark on projects that would ensure the comfort and safety of NAF personnel and their families as the Administration remains focused on ensuring that its personnel are proud of being Airmen. He urged the personnel to continue exhibiting high levels of discipline and professionalism in the conduct of their duties. According to him, tremendous resources are being expended daily to improve personnel welfare and motivation and therefore they must do all within their powers to justify this expenditure in the face of current economic challenges.

“The CAS noted that the execution of the projects would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, who, in spite of the current economic realities, continues to provide necessary support to ensure the operational readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Air Marshal Abubakar reaffirmed the absolute loyalty of NAF personnel to the Nigerian Nation and the sustenance of democratic values in the Country. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the host community for its support and the peaceful co-existence with the NAF.

“Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander 407 ACTG, Squadron Leader Gambo Maidawa, expressed profound appreciation to the CAS for according high priority to the provision of adequate infrastructure for enhanced professional performance. He said the conductive residential accommodation for the personnel would translate to increased work drive and heightened morale for the attainment of the NAF’s Mission. The Commander therefore pledged the commitment of personnel of the Unit, who would continue to offer dedicated service while working passionately towards the effective and efficient accomplishment of assigned tasks.

“Also present at the event were the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Air Vice Marshal Musa Mukhtar, as well as Branch Chiefs and Directors from Headquarters NAF. Others that graced the occasion were the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Barrister Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, as well as the Representative of the Chairman Borgu Local Government Area.”

