Police Arrest Man For Impersonating Ahmed Musa In Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Gambo Yakubu (30) of Brigade Quarters in Kano state has been arrested by the police for defrauding people while impersonating Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa.

Yakubu is accussed of selling fake forms ammounting to over N700, 000 at the rate of N5000 each to unsuspecting footballers who he promised to facilitate their movement abroad for greener pasture in their football career.

He posed as the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa to carry out his criminal activities.

Yakubu designed his crime in such a way that his victims had believed that he was actually Ahmed Musa who has been carrying out a number of philanthropic gestures, including raising the fortunes of young talented footballers.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Command image-.maker, said the suspect had defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, of huge sums of money before he was arrested.

According to him, “the suspect, a former worker at the Brigade Quarters Sport Centre, used to present himself as the captain of Super Eagles (Ahmad Musa).

“He forged documents bearing the name Ahmad Musa and defrauded innocent members of the public.”

Luck, however, ran out on Yakubu when a complaint was lodged by Musa Muhammad, Manager of Ahmad Musa Sport Centre.

DSP Haruna further stated that upon receiving the complaint, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, raised a team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi, to arrest the culprit.

“On December 20, the suspect was arrested and he confessed he had defrauded more than 15 innocent citizens by faking to be Ahmad Musa and selling forms to youths who want to play football abroad for N5,000.

“He had sold the forms amounting to over N700,000 before he was arrested,” he added.

Speaking to journalists, Yakubu confessed to the crime, saying that he spent the money he got on girlfriends in hotels within the Sabon Gari axis of the state.

Haruna said the suspect is being investigated for alleged “impersonation, character defamation and fraud, after which he will be charged to court.”

Overwhelmed with news of arrest of his impersonator, Ahmad Musa -the Super Eagles Captain, visited the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to appreciate his efforts in crime fighting.

Musa, who scored twice against Argentina in the last FIFA World Cup, said he was also at the police command to have a look at the suspect, who incidentally is his lookalike.

He pledged to give all necessary support for Community Policing in the state, and urged youths to look for better ways to earn money rather than engaging in crime and criminal activities.