COVID-19: NMA seeks upward review of hazard allowance from N5000 as 20 doctors die in 7 days

By Hassan Zaggi

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has appealed to the Federal Government to review upward their hazard allowance which is currently N5000 per month.

The Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chapter of the NMA, Dr. Enema Amodu made the appeal at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday.

He further called on the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamia and the entire National Assembly to make and gazette a legislation, in order to review upward the hazard allowance of medical doctors in the country.

According to him: “I am senior ENT Consultant. I have other Chief Consultants ahead of me. I have residents and others below me, I can tell you publicly that our hazard allowance is N5000 per month.

“But the Speaker of the House of Representatives had assured that they will do something about it and we believe they will do something about it.

“I want to urge you Mr Speaker that the NMA is looking up to you to push the needed legislation so that the hazard allowance is reviewed appropriately.

“My members are dying, they are suffering and angry but we have taken an oath that is why we are still providing services and we will continue to provide services.

“We just ask the government to do their own bit and help us so that we change the narrative of the health sector and this global pandemic that is ravaging the whole world, by the grace of God, it will be a thing of the past.”

While regretting the insincerity of some patients who hoard information when the visit the hospital, Dr. Amodu called on patients to open up and tell the doctor their past medical history.

He lamented that the NMA has loss 20 medical doctors due to COVID-19 related complications in the past seven days.

“We also want to use this opportunity to talk to our patients, as you come to our clinics, please oblige us, wear your face mask, tell us the truth about your past medical condition, don’t hold any information back.

“I am a survivor because I inadvertently saw a patient that I did not know had COVID and she did not tell me and she knew.

“I developed the symptoms and by the grace of God my colleagues rallied round me and I survived.

“Therefore, I appeal to our patients to tell the truth when they come to our clinics. Follow the laid down rules.

“We are not in anyway demeaning anybody, as you enter the hospital facility, wash your hands and wear you mask, please comply.

“And when you sit before a doctor ensure a safe distance and comply and when the doctor ask you if there is any other problem, please be gracious enough to let them know that you either just survived COVID or you are on treatment or any of your family members is on treatment. Please tell us the truth, we are not super human beings.

“We will continue to do our best. I assure you that the NMA and all other unions in the health sector will continue to do their best. That is the oath we have taken,” he appealed.

He condoled with the families of medical doctors who died as a result of the COVID-19 related complications.

“For those in the health sector, we have lost a number of colleagues.

“In the last one week alone, across the nation, we have lost professors, consultants, residents- both senior and junior, we have lost both nurses.

“I am here this afternoon, this Christmas day to solidarize with the families of our members that lost loved ones.

“We want to make it public, shout it from the roof top that we are with you in this very trying and sad moment over the loss of our colleagues, who most probably are the bread winners of their families,” he assured.