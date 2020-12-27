32 C
Abuja
2023: Peter Obi has character to lead Nigeria out of decadence – Clerics

The Onitsha Archdiocesan Health Coordinator, Rev. Fr Basil Ekwunife and the Chairman, Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Rev Fr Patrick Omuta, have described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as the man who has the knowledge, character, passion, drive and the much needed integrity to lift Nigeria from decadence.

The clerics, spoke during the end of year party organised by Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Waterside Onitsha.

The duo appreciated Obi for gracing the occasion, while lauding him for his philanthropic gestures across the country, most of which don’t often get media attention.

“We are always proud to have Mr Peter Obi in our midst, because we know how great a leader and accomplished achiever he is.  In this hospital he had his first cry and first smile as a newly born baby. Over the years he has continued to spread that same smile through his responsible governance, philantropic gestures and deep insights into issues of national importance.”

Fr. Patrick Omuta particularly praised Obi for his simplicity, humility and humane approach to issues.

The high point was the donation of N1 million to the Hospital  by Obi, who stated that he would never be tired of investing in and supporting the health sector which, he said, ‘is always making serious sacrifices to ensure that society is rid of sicknesses and diseases’. He lauded the Church for always maintaining the standards of hospitals, schools and other establishments under their care, saying such is the kind of beneficial partnership between the church and the government that should be encouraged for societal development.

The Manager, Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Water-Side, Onitsha, Rev Fr. Francis Ojukwu, appreciated Obi for his consistent lifestyle of philanthropy. He said Obi did not discriminate in showing love to people around. He prayed God to bless Obi and take him to greater heights.

Obi was accompanied to the event by the First Female Professor of Mass Communications in Nigeria and Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna.

