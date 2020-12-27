85 professors battle for Alex Ekwueme Varsity’s VC position

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

Eighty five professors are currently jostling for Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Vice Chancellorship job, investigation revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that out of the 85 professors who have applied for the juicy job, 25 are from Ebonyi state while 60 other applicants are non Ebonyians.

Recall that the Governing Council of the University through the office of the Registrar had advertised the post of the Vice Chancellor on August, 24, 2020 to replace Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, whose tenure will expire in February 2021.

Those who applied from Ebonyi as gathered include; Prof. Aja Akpuru Aja, Prof. Michael Onuh, Prof. Sunday Elom, Prof. Ibiam Francis Onyekachi, Prof. Fidelis O. Okpata, Engr. Prof. Ugwu, Prof. Chukwu Edogu, Prof. Eugene Nweke, Prof. Michael Otuma, Prof. Okereke Oyari, Prof. Amah G. A., Prof. Happiness Oselebe, Prof. Mrs. Justina Mgbada, Prof. Benedict Mbam, Prof. Obini Ekpe, Prof. Joseph Afiukwa, Prof. Emeka Nwakpu and Prof. Okoro Ogbonnaya.

However, a group, Network of Concerned Citizens for Education Stability in Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, has expressed deep concern that Ebonyians who applied for the post were unjustly being screened out.

The group has been advocating for indigenous Vice Chancellor, on the premise that since the university became operational 11 years ago, that an Ebonyian has not been given the opportunity to become the Vice Chancellor.

Coordinator of the group, Dr. Ogbuagu Emeka Chima, called on the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as other critical stakeholders to ensure that the process of selecting the next Vice Chancellor of the institution is free from manipulative tendencies and antics shrouding its secrecy by the powers that be.

He said they will embark on a peaceful demonstration to draw the attention of the federal government and other stakeholders to the anomalies that have allegedly marred the selection process.

He maintained that it would not be a crime to have Ebonyi Professor as the next Vice Chancellor of the University, and expressed confidence that if the process is allowed to be transparent, nothing would make all applicants from Ebonyi State lose out.