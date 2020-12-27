Chief Njoku goes home Dec 29

The family of Chief Okechukwu Njoku Ntibundu of Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh-mbaise L.G.A of Imo state regret to announce the painful exit of their son and benefactor, Chief Okechukwu Njoku Ntibundu (Ume Udo I of Uvuru ancient kingdom), whose death occurred on the 11th of October, 2020 at the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital after a brief illness, according to statement by Chinedu Njoku.

He was aged 61years.

Until his death, Chief Njoku was the Executive Officer of Okey Njoku and Sons Investment Company, PHC.

He was a community leader, a lover of peace and philantropist, who initiated many developmental projects in Umuaghara Uvuru.

It was as a result of his sterling qualities and contributions to the development of Uvuru that the Community bestowed him with the Chieftaincy title of Ume Udo I of Uvuru.

Burial rites started on 23rd December, with service of song at his residence in Port-Harcourt.

Burial mass will be on Tuesday 29, December 2020 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Okwunakuwa at 10:00am.

Internment follows after mass at his country home Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru.

He is survived by wife, children, brothers and sisters and a host of other relations among whom are Mr. Chinedu Njoku for Children, Mr. Emmanuel A. Njoku and Donatus Nwanna for Brothers.