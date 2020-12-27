Insecurity: How opposition recruited John Campbell, CFR to run subversive agenda against Nigeria – SHAC*

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has accused former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell and the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) of conspiring with opposition politicians to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.



The group made this known at a press conference on Sunday to draw the attention of the world to Campbell and CFR’s subversive activities in Nigeria.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Executive Director, Barrister Abu Abdulkarim said Campbell and the CFR have never meant well for Nigeria, always pushing a destabilization agenda.



It added that Campbell and the CFR are promoting the rise of terrorism on the African continent to use the United States to set up military and drone bases that are then used to control countries.



According to the group, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar are behind the evil alliance to destabilize Nigeria.



It, however, urged the Federal Government to take the necessary diplomatic steps to draw the attention of the United States to the subversive activities of its ex-envoy in Nigeria.



The group also urged peace-loving Nigerians to henceforth take to social media and other online platforms to flag any content emanating from Campbell as hate speech so that the relevant organizations can take them down.



Read the full statement below:

Gentlemen of the press, you will recall sometimes in July of the year 2020 that Senior Fellow for Africa Policy Studies at the Council for Foreign Relations and former Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, teamed up with the opposition elements and hirelings of agents of destabilization to host a virtual town hall meeting. That town hall meeting was tagged ‘Insecurity: “State of the State” which this warmonger used to rally agents of destruction to press on with the agenda of undermining the Nigerian state.



The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has at that time raised the alarm as to the propriety of that town hall meeting while questioning the motives of Campbell, knowing the toxicity that is around the Council for Foreign Relations (CFR), for which Campbell works. Our concern at the time was based on Campbell’s track record as a false flag operator who has assigned himself the task of bringing Nigeria to ruin.



Campbell’s townhall meeting turned out to have been a front for mobilizing, organizing, indoctrinating and deploying what was to be later named the #EndSARS protests, a destructive mob action that went on an industrial scale looting, arson and murder of security operatives on the instruction of Campbell and his Council on Foreign Relations.



Please, note that we had always known that Campbell did not mean well for Nigeria. He has made that much known in every one of his articles about and against Nigeria, in which he has been pushing the concept of Nigeria being a country that has already failed. Interestingly, rather than Nigeria being the failed entity, it is Campbell who is a failure as a diplomat, a greater failure as a hitman and an eternal disappointment as an expert on Nigeria as he likes to claim he is.



As for the Council for Foreign Relations (CFR), this is the one entity that fancies itself as the vehicle for world dominance by a small band of megalomaniac sociopaths. It is the entity that has decided that the only way it can counter dissent in China is by limiting the Sino-African growth, which it seeks to achieve by undermining Nigeria as a viable nation-state.



Several authorities had cited how Nigeria’s problem with terrorism is anchored on the destabilization agenda of the Council for Foreign Relations, which has promoted the rise of terrorism on the African continent so that it can use the United States to set up military and drone bases that are then used to control countries on the continent. Nigeria’s rejection of the bases, for itself and other African countries, has been the cause of the anger at CFR for which it is punishing the country by facilitating the spread of Boko Haram’s brand of terror, both as a means of coercing Nigeria to accept the bases and a strategy for gaining control of the entire region.



Whatever our anger against the evil entities of Campbell and CFR is, we realize that the damage they are seeking to do is showing the prospect of succeeding only because they have the active support of desperate opposition politicians that are cashing in on the subversive activities of Campbell and CFR in Nigeria.



Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President, who wants to keep calling the shot from his retirement is one of the people that are validating Campbell’s activities in Nigeria. Obasanjo has remained bitter that successors are outperforming him and are going to overshadow his achievements, if any, is at the core of inciting situations that Campbell feeds on. It is no mere coincidence that the failed diplomat’s tour of Nigeria was during Obasanjo’s tenure.



We are also aware of the unholy alliance between Obasanjo’s then number two, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Campbell. Atiku was the main opposition candidate in the 2019 Presidential Election, who lost woefully to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. It was well documented how Atiku threatened at that time that Nigeria will be ungovernable if the electorates do not vote him in. He ran international circuits, some brokered by Campbell at that time, during which he outlined how insecurity would become the norm in Nigeria because he was rejected by voters.



At that time, as far back as 2018, SHAC and some other groups exposed how Atiku planned to use foreign militias and imported terrorists to undermine the security situation in Nigeria while also pressuring for the sack of the top leadership of the military, he was also flagged as promoting citizens’ revolt that would have the semblance of a popular uprising to sack the popularly elected government. It is unfortunate that Atiku, with other opposition militants like Omoyele Sowore, working with Campbell, has implemented every single one of the dangerous plots he hatched in response to his election loss.



Gentlemen of the press, while it may appear on the surface that Nigeria is fighting a regular band of terrorists and other easily resolvable security breaches, the reality is that the problem is more insidious – it is a dangerous mix of Obasanjo, Atiku and Campbell’s collaboration with the Council for Foreign Relations in an evil alliance to destabilize Nigeria.



As we raise alarm on the dangerous alliance desperately working to undermine Nigerians, Campbell’s latest outing on the blogsite of CFR titled “Darkness in Northern Nigeria” is something that is now making us issue a red alert on the safety of Nigeria. Based on past modus operandi, such write-ups from Campbell are usually followed by an upsurge in terrorists’ activities, which would then be cashed in on by Atiku, who would use the attacks as a basis to attack the government in the media and the public opinion space. Obasanjo will subsequently pile on, often with unsolicited interventions that are unbefitting for a former president while Campbell will, in turn, cite the terrorists’ attacks and the assertions of Atiku and Obasanjo as justification that Nigeria is unravelling.



Even though this has been the style of this unholy alliance for the last few years now, the piece, “Darkness in Northern Nigeria” should be particularly worrisome to all of us because the implied impending intensification of the plots and activities to destroy Nigeria. The choice of words suggests that we shall soon witness worsening attacks on the country unless the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can step in as it has been doing.



Irrespective of whether they will heed our call or not, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) hereby calls on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, John Campbell and the Council for Foreign Relations that they risk collapsing the entire world if they do not give up on their inordinate agenda of destroying Nigeria. We wish to remind them that they cannot cause a crisis for 53% per cent of West Africa’s population without the entire region going into a meltdown.

Should this happen, the refugee problem alone will overwhelm the entire continent and then spill over to other countries of the world. In case they are not ware, the fate of the world is tied to the peace of Nigeria and what they are toying with would be cataclysmic if they do not stop their interference with the choices Nigerians have made.



We demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria take the necessary diplomatic steps to draw the attention of the United States to the subversive activities of its ex-envoy in Nigeria. It is not likely that any country of the world would accept such persistent affront on its sovereignty by someone who had the good fortune of having served as an ambassador on its soil. The government must move beyond treating Campbell’s propaganda drive against the country as a mere rant, he has tangible links with Boko Haram and its activities and must be stopped before he does further damage to our country.

We urge peace-loving Nigerians to henceforth take to social media and other online platforms to flag any content emanating from John Campbell as hate speech so that the relevant organizations can take them down and prevent them from being used to sabotage the country. Gentlemen of the press, we urge you to do likewise.



Thank you for listening.