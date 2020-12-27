32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ambassador Talks: Duarte: Respect Differences But Agree On…

World expects China, U.S. to shoulder responsibilities for…

China becomes largest destination in Asia for foreign…

China begins vaccination sign-ups

Protecting intellectual property rights equals to protecting innovation

NW China’s Zhangye achieves rich fruits in developing…

Ambassador Talks: Angola’s ambassador to China lauds Beijing’s…

China steadily resumes marathons amid epidemic control

World’s first 350 km/h freight train rolls off…

Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

Uncategorized

Subscribers to enjoy Glo international calling bundles on E-Top Up, direct recharge

Subscribers to telecommunications firm, Globacom, will now have access to the network’s popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls on its E-Top Up channels as well as Direct Recharge.

The data grandmasters announced these additional subscription options in a press statement issued from its head office in Lagos over the weekend.

The company explained that Glo International calling bundles avail its existing and prospective prepaid subscribers the opportunity to enjoy seamless and top quality international calls at very competitive prices.

The bundles will be handy in making calls to popular destinations such as the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, China, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Israel, Romania, Denmark, Mexico, Luxembourg, Magnolia and Norway, the company disclosed.

Said Glo, “For the Direct Recharge option, the customer is required  to dial *605* recharge PIN#, while the E-Top Up can be made via electronic channels such as bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms and PoS terminals”.

The statement added further that subscribers can equally buy the Glo IDD bundles by dialing *777# or through the Glo Café app.

According to Globacom, “Glo IDD bundles include the N100 pack for 9 minutes with 3 days’ validity, the N200 for 19 minutes with 7 days’ validity, N500 for 43 minutes with 14 days’ validity and N1, 000 bundles which is for 93 minutes and is valid for 30 days”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker decries negative effect of Covid-19 in the region

Editor

Tech centre’ll boost Nigeria’s socio-economic profile – Cisco boss

Editor

NSE unveils e-platform for public offerings subscription

Editor

Between Gov Zulum’s Conscience and his Godfather

Editor

Make our welfare top priority, NUP tells FG, Govs

Editor

BREAKING: Ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, is dead

Editor

We spent N30.5bn in COVID-19 response between April and July-FG

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

FG to end strike in varsities, inaugurates agreement renegotiation team

Editor

British envoy acknowledges epidemic fight in Wuhan visit, eyes healthcare cooperation with China

Editor

“Rethink over Electricity and Fuel Price Increase” – Ex Presidential candidate to FG

Editor

CEHRD trains women to advocate for environmental Justice

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More