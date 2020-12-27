Varsity lecturer bags India’s best researcher award of science, engineering

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The VDGOOD, an international professional organisation based in Chennai, India, has conferred the best researcher award in academic world of science, engineering and medicine on a senior lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Dr. Louis Oparaku.

According to the management, Dr. Oparaku who studied the gullies of Idah-Ankpa Plateau of the Anambra Basin as his Ph.D research work is the best of it kind.

“The Idah-Ankpa plateau comprises the whole of Igala land in Kogi state and the Ogbadibo local government area in Benue state. Here the underlying geological formations consist of the highly erodible Ajalli sandstones, the more resistant upper coal measures and the most resistant lower coal measures”.

The VDGOOD noted that the researcher’s findings and publications on gully erosion on Idah-Ankpa plateau have been generating global interest among researchers in the field hence his invitation and explained the subject of his research and subsequent merit awards.

Reacting to the award, Dr. Louis Oparaku who is the Senior lecturer in the depart of Agricultural and Developmental engineering at the university of Agriculture, Makurdi, said since he innovated a procedure for estimating the volume of solids exuded from a gully, he has received over 20 invitations to international conferences and workshops to throw more lights on his work.

Doctor Oparaku who in an environmental consultant of repute, however noted that funding of the trips more research works has been the major hindrance, but expressed the hope that with encouragement from international bodies, more will be done.

According to the university Don, even with some hindrances on the way, he was able to carry out 21 publications in local and international journals and 3 articles as chapters in edited books.

“Out of the 21 journal publications, I’m the first author in 12 and the sole author in two. I’m also the sole author in three of articles published as chapters in edited books.”

He said, at the moment, seven of his papers are being solicited for publication as chapters in edited books, including a publication of his work in an Elsevier journal which was emblazoned on their website abs adjudged the best-written and most – innovative article in the journal.