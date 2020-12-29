21 C
APC members allege plot to impeach Buhari

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Core All Progressives Congress Supporters Network (Co-APC-SuN) says it has uncover plots by some members of the National Assembly to impeach President Mohammadu Buhari.

The organisation is therefore, demanding the immediate resignation of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President, over the allegation.

According to Co-APC-SuN, the Senate President, former Borno state governor, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senators from the opposition political parties should be investigated over the allegation.

The group, through the Publicity Secretary of Co-APC-SuN, Alhaji Bala Abubakar, on Monday, accused some members of the APC of aligning forces with the opposition elements to exploit the mandate of the APC in their custody.

Abubakar said, ”We learnt reliably that these subversive elements within the party fold have concluded plans in alliance with opposition blocs in the parliament to replace President Buhari with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is expected to only serve out the remaining two years of the Buhari presidency and handover power.

”This plot is unacceptable, distasteful, offensive and condemnable to the teeming members of the ruling APC and Nigerians.

”It is a veiled agenda to imperil Nigeria’s democracy, cause further anarchy in the polity. We shall not hesitate to use every legal force at our disposal to resist the manic ambition of some desperadoes to govern the country through backdoor tactics, instead of popular ballot.

”In the meantime, let us make it abundantly clear to all and sundry that henceforth, we shall fully deploy the instruments at our disposal to closely monitor the political engagements of Sen. Lawan, together with everyone mentioned in the plot to unseat President Buhari. Anywhere, a shadow of such satanic plots is noticed, we shall take the necessary actions to crush it instantaneously.

”The Co-APC-SuN therefore, calls on Sen. Ahmed Lawan to resign his position as the Senate President of Nigeria without any further delay. The APC is not prepared to condone any acts of treachery in the party or from any individual prodded by selfish agenda to scuttle Nigeria’s democracy.

“We hereby demand that Senator Lawan resigns as President of the Senate within 14 days from this date. Failure to do so shall attract the wrath of APC supporters nationwide to occupy the National Assembly until the needful is done.”

