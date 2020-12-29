23 C
Abuja
Politics

Nigerians will miss late Labour Party Chair – NCP


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has condoled the Labour Party (LP) over the death of the National Chairman, Alh. Abdukadir Abubakar Salam. 


Alhaji Salam died Tuesday morning in Abuja.
The Labour Party said that Abdulkadri Salam was a courageous politician with a nose for business, which did not affect his views on national issues which he often expressed unequivocally.


The NCP in a press release signed by Omole Olusegun, Special Assistant Media to Dr. Tanko Yunusa, NCP, National Chairman, said Salam kept the masses in his heart from partisan frays.


“Salam was a gentleman to the coreand a good friend, we owe him a special tribute.”Accordingly, we at the National Conscience Party would like to send our condolences to his family, Labour Party,  Inter-party Advisory Council, (IPAC) the government and people of Niger State,  and Paikoro where Salam was a title holder.


“He passed away when his services was most needed.


The NCP also raised alarm on the spate of deaths been recorded in the country.


“Although we do not imply anything since the cause of his death is not known to us, we are nonetheless concerned by the rising cases of unexplained deaths in our midst. 


The party prayed for the soul of Salam to rest in perfect peace.

