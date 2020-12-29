Several terrorists killed as NAF jets bomb ‘S’ Region of Sambisa forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian military on Monday continued offensive against terrorists in the North East killing several of them in air strikes at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters said the air interdiction missions was conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said the air strikes was carried out after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

“Accordingly, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process.”