UniAbuja mourns pioneer VC

By Felix Khanoba

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has expressed deep sadness over the death of its pioneer Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Isa Baba Mohammed.

UniAbuja’s VC, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who conveyed the institution’s condolence on Tuesday in Abuja, commiserated with the deceased family on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff and Students of the University.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY by the UniAbuja’s Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said Mohammed died on Monday 28 December, 2020.

“The late Mohammed laid a solid foundation which successive administrations had built upon to lift the University to its present height,” part of the statement said.

Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the immediate family of the deceased and entire university community, Professor Na’Allah, stressed that the late professor of Mathematics would be greatly missed.

“Death is inevitable. But when you lose a resourceful and consummate public officer of international standing like this, you are devastated, ” he said, pointing out that, “you cannot discuss the history and growth of this University without recounting the role played by this leader.”

The VC further noted that there was however nothing man could do to stave off death once God had decided it was time to recall any of His servants.

According to Professor Na’Allah, but for his death, the late vice Chancellor was still very much active and ready to give wise counsel that could help lift the University beyond its present state.

He prayed that Allah in His Infinite mercies would reward Professor Isa Mohammed with ” al jannah firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss. “

The AUTHORITY reports that Professor Isa Baba Mohammed served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja between ‪1988 – 1998‬.