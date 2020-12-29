23 C
Education

UniAbuja mourns pioneer VC

By Felix Khanoba

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has expressed deep sadness over the death of its pioneer Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor  Isa Baba Mohammed. 

UniAbuja’s VC, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah,  who conveyed the institution’s condolence on Tuesday in Abuja, commiserated  with the deceased family on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff and Students of the University. 

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY by the UniAbuja’s Head of  Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said Mohammed died on   Monday 28 December, 2020. 

“The late Mohammed laid a solid foundation which successive administrations  had built upon to lift the University to its present height,” part of the statement said. 

Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the immediate family of the  deceased and entire university community, Professor Na’Allah, stressed that the late  professor of Mathematics would be greatly missed. 

“Death is inevitable. But when you lose a resourceful  and consummate public officer of international standing like this, you are devastated, ” he said, pointing out  that, “you cannot discuss the history and growth of this University without recounting the role played by this leader.”

The VC further noted that there was however nothing man could do to stave off  death once God had decided it was time to recall any of His servants. 

According to Professor Na’Allah, but for his death,   the late vice Chancellor was still very much active and  ready to give wise counsel that could help lift the University beyond its present state. 

He  prayed  that Allah in His Infinite mercies would reward  Professor Isa Mohammed with ” al jannah firdaus and give his  family the fortitude to bear this painful loss. “

The AUTHORITY reports that Professor Isa Baba Mohammed served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja between ‪1988 – 1998‬.

