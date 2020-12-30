Benue PDP chair charges councillors on quality legislation

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) , Honourable John Ngbede has urged counsellors in the state to shun any Legislations that would tend to have direct bearing on those at the grassroots.

He opined it was time the local legislature live up to its core mandate of ensuring development was made available rural dwellers.

Ngbede gave the charge in Makurdi when the Councillors Forum of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter led by its Chairman ,Terungwa Kusugh paid a courtesy visit on him at the Party’s State Secretariat.

The PDP Chairman who insisted that the Ortom led administration in the state was poised towards giving elected officials free hands to run affairs however informed it will not hesitate to wade sanctions on those who would attempt to take the Party’s mandate for granted.

He challenged the body to at all-time engage the Executive arm constructively and also avoid unnecessary confrontations.

He described them as very critical stakeholders, been the closest to the people stressing that whatever they do will go a long way in projecting the image of the Party.

Kusugh earlier had informed that the purpose of the visit was to among others issues thank the Party for availing them the platform to contest for the elections which eventually got them elected.

Kusugh said the body was not an antagonistic one but was out to enhance a harmonious relationship with Council Chairmen so the desired development could come to the people at the grassroots.

He expressed concern that members of the Forum were yet to get themselves well acquainted with the workings of legislation at the third level of legislation owing to lack of training and called on the Chairman to prevail on the Party for seminars to be organize for its members.

He pledged the commitment of the group to the Party and pleaded that the body is carried along in the scheme of affairs as those closer to the people.