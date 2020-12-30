Ex-Imo Commissioner lauds emergence of varsity dons in Borno polls

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and federalist lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, has commended the electoral process that led to the emergence of two professors and a doctorate degree holder in the recent council polls in Borno State.

Ume who is the rapporteur of the Victims of Persecution said the calibre of persons who took part in the elections showed that the Borno State government and people had far-reaching understanding of the need for true federalism.

In a statement pushed out on Wednesday, the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, praised the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum for providing the constitutionally required environment that attracted seasoned personalities into the governance of the Local Government Area and for insisting that leaders must stay and live with their people.

He noted that Governor Zulum’s “ensuring that all funds belonging to the Local Government Councils are totally made available to the elected officials showed his belief in the Local Government capacity to meet the exact needs of the exact people.

“We enjoin other State Governments and Federal Government to emulate the good examples set by the People and Government of Borno State in the 28th November, 2020 Council Election into its 27 Local Government Areas.

“Nigeria has no viable substitute to the need for true Federalism and devolution of powers to the States and Local Government Councils. The People and Government of Borno State has shown a good example.

“We of the Victims of Persecution congratulate the People and Government of Borno State over the recent conduct of the Council Election into the 27 Local Government Areas of the State held on 28th November, 2020,” the federalist lawyer said.