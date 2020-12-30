35 C
Abuja
FCT minister sympathises with victims of Kado market fire

By Daniel Tyokua 
The minister of the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT, malam Muhammad Bello has sympathised with traders in Kado fish market over their loss.


During the visit, Bello assured them that there would be discussions with the Federal Housing Authority ,FHA, on further steps.

In a statement sent by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said two markets, Kado fish main market and Yankasuawa makeshifts during the last Christmas holidays.


On the cause of the fire, Chairman of the Kado Fish Market Traders’ Association, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed said that the fire occurred when there were very few people around as the Christian traders  were busy celebrating Christmas while the Muslims were also observing the Juma’at prayers.

Bello was accompanied by some staff of the administration visited the Kado Fish market as well as the Yarkasuwa makeshift market in Gwarimpa.


The statement explained that the minister who was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin and other senior members of staff of the FCTA commiserated with the traders on their loss.

At the Yarkauwa makeshift market, Malam Bello said discussions will be held with the Federal Housing Authority over the incident.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

