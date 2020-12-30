35 C
FCTA maps out work plan for 2021

Federal Capital Territory Department of  Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) has released its 2021 work plan aimed at improving efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration.  


The 2021 work plan shows that the department has mapped out plans to embark on domestication of Federal Government e-Government Master Plan in the FCT Administration in the month of January 2021.  


Acting Director of the Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, told journalists that the overall purpose and rationale of the project was not only to strengthen the efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration, but also for proper alignment of automation and digitization of FCTA activities.


She explained that it would align  with National e-Government Master Plan,    saying that the project would also involve sensitization workshop on e-government master plan, skills gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy and e-government index ranking.  


Mrs Ahmadu, however, stated that the department would also embarked on the domestication of Federal Government score-card for websites of FCT Administration and Agencies under the FCTA in the month of February 2021.  


According to her, the scorecard was an important index metric that the national e-government master plan has employed for determining the Nigerian e-government status, stressing that the scorecard was aimed at entrenching transparency and improvement in the delivery of services to the residents of FCT by improving timely and unrestricted access to government information.  

The department’s work plan for the month of March according to Ahmadu is to skill-up staff of the administration by providing training programmes and development opportunities that expand staff capabilities and minimize skill gaps, adding that improved staff engagement, increased residents satisfaction and optimized staff productivity would also be given the desired attention.


  Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July include to work with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to reintroduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration, work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Agencies in FCTA, organise workshop on the use of New Media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability plan to support FCTA respectively. 

 

