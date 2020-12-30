23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Football Sports

Fosu-Mensah REJECTS new three-year contract offer from Man United

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu Mensah has turned down the offer of a new contract and is looking to leave the club.

The 22-year old who joined the club from Ajax six years ago will be free to talk to foreign clubs from next month though United will be able to command compensation.

United had offered a new three-year deal to the Holland international but have failed to agree on terms and he is weighing up his next move.

There is interest from Premier League clubs plus Marseille, Monaco and Hertha Berlin.

Fosu Mensah can play at full back and centre back and United are looking to strengthen in both positions by the summer.

He has seen limited game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, having made only one Premier League appearance this term, the opening day of the season defeat by Crystal Palace.

Andre Villas-Boas and Marseille are among the interested parties in the Netherlands defender© Provided by Daily Mail Andre Villas-Boas and Marseille are among the interested parties in the Netherlands defender  Bruno Labbadia (left) and Hertha Berlin are also interested in signing the 22-year-

His only other appearances in 2020-21 have come off the bench twice in the Champions League group stages against Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig respectively, and made just six first-team appearances last season.

Fosu-Mensah is a product of United’s academy and has made 30 first-team appearances in total since making his first-team debut in February 2016 in a 3-2 victory against Arsenal.

The defender has also spent time out on loan at Fulham and Crystal Palace, and has made three appearances for his country after making his international bow three years ago against France.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Omotosho commits to grassroots football development

Editor

Okwonkwo happy to play under Henry

Editor

CAF Champions League: Guinean Club Horoya hold Enyimba 1-1 in Aba

Editor

Wanyama leaves Spurs for Montreal Impact

Editor

Napoli’s Osimhen dismisses claims about Nigerian doctors over dislocated shoulder

Editor

Coronavirus: Drogba backs Mikel’s decision to quit Trabzonspor

Editor

Olowu eyeing Arsenal first team shirt

Editor

Cameroon: Former Cameroon Coach Dead

Editor

Arsenal’s Saka yet to decide on Super chance

Editor

Forget EPL, Napoli move best for you, Adeniji warns Osimhen

Editor

Ejike Ugbaoja Bags Recognition Award

Editor

Agunbiade, Alabi dazzle at maiden Valuejet para -table tennis tourney

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More