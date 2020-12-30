Fosu-Mensah REJECTS new three-year contract offer from Man United

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu Mensah has turned down the offer of a new contract and is looking to leave the club.

The 22-year old who joined the club from Ajax six years ago will be free to talk to foreign clubs from next month though United will be able to command compensation.

United had offered a new three-year deal to the Holland international but have failed to agree on terms and he is weighing up his next move.

There is interest from Premier League clubs plus Marseille, Monaco and Hertha Berlin.

Fosu Mensah can play at full back and centre back and United are looking to strengthen in both positions by the summer.

He has seen limited game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, having made only one Premier League appearance this term, the opening day of the season defeat by Crystal Palace.

Andre Villas-Boas and Marseille are among the interested parties in the Netherlands defender. Bruno Labbadia and Hertha Berlin are also interested in signing the 22-year-old.

His only other appearances in 2020-21 have come off the bench twice in the Champions League group stages against Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig respectively, and made just six first-team appearances last season.

Fosu-Mensah is a product of United’s academy and has made 30 first-team appearances in total since making his first-team debut in February 2016 in a 3-2 victory against Arsenal.

The defender has also spent time out on loan at Fulham and Crystal Palace, and has made three appearances for his country after making his international bow three years ago against France.