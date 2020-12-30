23 C
Glo announces more NIN Update methods

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced more National Identification Number (NIN) registration channels for the benefit of its customers who may wish to complete their NIN update procedure.

This is in compliance with the directive recently issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for all telecommunications subscribers to link their SIMs to their NINs.

Glo disclosed that the additional update options were in tandem with its commitment to ensuring that its customers enjoy seamless experience on its network.

Said Glo, “We have further simplified the process for our esteemed customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by giving them more options to conduct the process. Firstly, they can simply  text their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# or *109*your NIN# directly. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.”

According to the network, subscribers who are yet to have their NIN can dial *346# to retrieve the number provided they already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Glo informed customers who are yet to register for their NIN to visit any NIN enrollment center to complete the procedures while subscribers with additional enquiries can contact any of its customer contact channels or visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin​ for further support.

