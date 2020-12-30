23 C
Gov. Lalong sympathises with Yoruba community over demise of former President General

Governor Simon Lalong has commiserated with the Yoruba community and people of the state over the demise of former President-General of the Yoruba Community in Plateau, Chief Toye Ogunsuyi who passed on at the age of 88.

Lalong in a condolence message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the octogenarian’s death was a great loss to the people of the state, particularly the Yoruba community which he served and led for many years.

He maintained that the deceased was one of the leaders who consistently fought for “peace, justice and harmony” in the state by galvanising people of different tribes, faiths and political persuasions to respect one another and live in peace.

“Baba, who was a onetime Deputy President General of Yoruba in the North, played a key role in diffusing tension during the period of crises in Jos and also ensured that the process of reconciliation, forgiveness and confidence-building was consolidated.”

Lalong added that the deceased, “worked hard to ensure that the culture of entrepreneurship, hard work and honesty remained paramount among the Yoruba community as well as the entire people of the state particularly the youths whom he always encouraged to shun idleness, laziness and violence.

While commiserating with his immediate family, the Governor urged the Yoruba community in the state to uphold his legacies by carrying on from where he stopped in making Plateau State a great place and home to all.

