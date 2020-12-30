Igbo coalition condenms threat issued S/E Governors by Kanu

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A coalition of some South East groups have described as sinister decision of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to pilot the group from a remote area outside the shores of Nigeria.



The group also task the people of the region especially youths not to fall for antics of the IPOB leader.



The groups operating under the auspices of Coalition of Igbo Groups Worldwide, stated this on Wednesday in reaction to threat issued the governors of the region by Kanu following their opposition to the formation of a militia outfit named “Eastern Security Network”.



Among the groups that signed the statement were South East Mothers Forum, represented by Mrs Achike Ezeife as Coordinator; Ndigbo Progressive Youth Vangurd which had Barr. Uche Ude also as coordinator; Igbo Unity Congress with Mazi Osigwe; South East Market Women Vanguard, represented by Deaconess Grace Ejike and the South East Youth Network,which had Pastor Andy Okoro as signatory, respectively.

The coalition, therefore urged the governors not to succumb to Kanu’s threat, insisting that they must go all out against Kanu and IPOB’s activities which they noted, were illegal to the law of the land and humanity.



They also commended the governors for their show of patriotism by openly denouncing Kanu’s actions, saying IPOB’s activities were illegal to the law of the land and humanity.



They further urged South East governors to make laws that were beneficial to the citizens of the region, saying they must not allow Kanu have any ample opportunity of operating alternate leadership which according to them was inimical to the peace and development of the South East and Nigeria.



The coalition said the IPOB leader is a fugitive who was being bankrolled by some self-seeking interests to destroy the South East.



They also warned that Kanu’s activities could truncate bid for Igbo presidency in 2023.



The group said “We wish to strongly condemn Nnamdi Kalu’s threat to the South East governors and local vigilantes following the governors’ opposition to his illegal activities in the region among which is his formation of a militia group to disturb the peace of our region.

“We call on our governors who are elected by the people to represent them not to be intimidated by Kanu’s threat. They should go all out against him by exposing him for what he is, for the betterment, peace and unity of Igbo land. The South East governors should not relent in enforcing law and order in their various states for the good of their people.



The group said “It is not in the place of Kanu and IPOB to institute laws for the people of the South East but the functions of governors of the region who were elected constitutionally by their people to act in that regard. So,we throw our weights behind the South East governors and all well meaning citizens of South East who are standing for national unity.



“Kanu and his team do not mean well for Ndigbo. From all indications, it can be glaringly seen that his actions are for his personal benefits and not for the generality of Ndigbo as he tries desperately to portray.”



“Let us also humbly state that the Igbos have practically demonstrated that they believe in one Nigeria than any tribe because they can be found in almost every part of this nation in large numbers with investments worth billions of Naira adding value to their host communities,”it added.



“Nnamdi Kanu cannot speak or act on our behalf in this nation or anywhere for that matter. Let him come home and present himself to the people for election if he wants to speak for us. That is the only constitutional means of representation in Nigeria where the South East is a part. Anything outside this means is unacceptable to us”, the group stated.

“We reiterate that our governors must remain resolute in their determination to enthrone laws that are beneficial to the citizens of our region.



“We task them to continue to engage the youths on the need to eschew actions that would depict us as working for the destruction of a united and indivisible Nigeria.



“The clarion calls by different sections of the country that our region deserves a chance in the 2023 Presidency should not be taken for granted. For this to be actualised, we must work hard with different parts of the country for it,” it added.