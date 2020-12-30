Nigeria’s security chiefs should be in retirement – APC Rep, Ogunlola

A House of Representatives member, Wumi Ogunlola, says Nigeria’s security chiefs should not be in office by now.

The lawmaker also rubbished the comment by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly lacks the powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunlola represents Ijero/Efon/Ekiti West Federal Constituency.

She noted that Malami was being “clever’ by half”, wondering if he saw nothing wrong in the incessant attacks by terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain spoke in Ijero Ekiti at an empowerment gathering for her constituents.

Ogunlola said the legislators invited Buhari to speak about the security situation in Nigeria due to frustration expressed by citizens.

“If you look at the way banditry, kidnapping and insurgency are thriving; we can only hope that the government will do the needful. The House had advised the President to look at the handlers of our security apparatuses and make the right changes.

“I am also of the humble opinion that the security chiefs have outlived their usefulness. They are supposed to be in retirement at homes now, but still being kept. The House of Representatives has the right to summon the president.

“If the AGF said we don’t have such powers, he was only being clever by half. The president is accountable to Nigerians, we can call him to explain to Nigerians about any issue”, Ogunlola stressed.