Nine bandits killed along Kaduna-Abuja road

The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday, confirmed that nine bandits were neutralized along Kaduna -Abuja road.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State. Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, “The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area, that troops neutralized nine armed bandits following a firefight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.”

The statement further said, the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.

“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.

“After the fire fight, a search of the area yielded the following: One empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno Mobile phones, one caftan outfit, ropes for tying cattle” the statement said

“At first light this morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.

“Furthermore, seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.

“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.” The statement further said

In a separate feedback, troops and police this morning foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle, this time around Greenfield University.

The troops, according to the statement, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a fire fight. Sadly one of the local volunteers lost his life.

“One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the feedback congratulated the security agencies on the successful operations, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing offensives against bandits. He sent his condolences to the family of the volunteer who lost his life, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“The Governor also appealed to locals to always raise alarm in all cases and not only when they are directly affected, as banditry ultimately affects everyone.

“Furthermore, locals in villages around Jakada-darabi, Gwanto, Kasarami, Kankomi, Chikwari and neighbouring locations in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas are enjoined to report any person found seeking medical attention for suspicious wounds,” the statement added.