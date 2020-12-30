23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

News

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked in Kwara

The Kwara branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed shock over the decision of the state government to disengage 2,414 teachers employed by the immediate past administration.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by its chairman, Alhaji Issa Ore, the union said that the decision to sack that large number of workers was too harsh on the affected people, their families and dependents.

It said the situation would make life unbearable for them and their families; more so that their sack had already created a vacuum in the classrooms, which is also not good for the development of education.

“We wish to stress further that a decision that government will have to re-engage new hands with shallow field experience, may have a big setback on the students.

“We are pleading with His Excellency and the Government of Kwara to please rescind their decision on this issue, so that these teachers can be re-absorbed to continue with their jobs,” it said.

The union argued that by rescinding its decision, government would reduce the rate of unemployment in the state, while commending it further for the immediate payment of seven months salary arrears to 594 of the sacked teachers, whose entitlements were withheld since June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government announced the retrenchment of the teachers, under the service of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB),tagged ‘sunset workers’, for allegedly being unqualified as teachers, a claim that was disputed by Organised Labour. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG solicits support for ongoing Matari Dam reactivation project

Editor

NDDC Saga: Speaker Sue Akpabio over alligation against House of Rep members

Editor

Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to Serve As APC Acting National Chairman (Statement)

Editor

Terrorist Commanders Meets Waterloo as Army Repels Attack

Editor

Burial of Kanu’s parents: Ohanaeze seeks S’East gov’s intervention over growing tension

Editor

Killing of A 50-Year Old Woman, Community Demands Justice In Kogi

Editor

COVID-19: BUA Group Donates N2 Billion, Five Ambulances, 20 Vehicles To Kano Govt.

Editor

OGP: We are ready to partner CSOs – Ortom

Editor

We’ve reduced kidnapping to barest minimum – Gov. Bello

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Coronavirus: Kebbi prepares 20 -bed isolation centre

Editor

Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE hit terrorists in Lake Chad Area

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More