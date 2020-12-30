23 C
Crime

Ogun So-Safe Corps nabs suspected black axe cultists terrorising Ijebu

The Ogun State Government security outfit, the So-Safe Corps said it has arrested three suspected black axe cultists terrorising Ijebu axis of the state.

The So-Safe Corps said it was notified a few weeks ago that the activities of some notorious cult groups in Ijebu could cause psychological trauma to residents if it was not nipped in the bud.

The corps said it gathered intelligence that some Aiye Fraternity members in Ijebu axis were planning to create civil unrest by engaging a rival cult group in a fight.

“The State Commander of Corps, Soji Ganzallo, said after series of useful intelligence were gathered, the Special Squad of the corps were deployed to foil the deadly operation of these crime suspects and to smoke them out before their dastardly act could be launched on innocent Ogun residents,” DAILY POST was told.

A statement by the spokesperson of So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to Yusuf, the suspects had confessed to the criminal offences, saying “they boldly confirmed it that creating a state of cacophony is their day to day business activities.

“The apprehended suspected cultists are Mr Asiru Asa, Messrs Femi and Idris.

“These unscrupulous elements were apprehended today Wednesday, 30th December 2020 at Satina Street located in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“The suspects were transferred to the police at Igbeba division together with the items recovered from them – one pump-action and two cut-to-size locally made guns,” the statement read in part.

