23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Business

Recapitalisation: Prudential Zenith raises share capital to N5bn

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance says it has raised its authorised share capital to N5 billion, surpassing the new minimum capital requirement of N4 billion by Dec. 31 set by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Mr Chuks Igumbor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

“We have met and exceeded the minimum requirement of the Dec. 31, 2020 recapitalistion deadline set by NAICOM.

“We are positioned to meet the additional capital requirement of N8 billion well ahead of the Sept. 30, 2021 deadline,” he said.

According to him, the seamless recapitalisation effort is hinged on the enormous financial strength and support from the company’s key shareholders.

The managing director said that the firm, with this, was poised to emerge stronger with greater capability to serve its customers and to continue to grow its business.

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited is part of Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and strongly capitalised life insurance companies in the world.

It provides a range of insurance and investment-linked savings products designed to suit corporate and individual customers’ budgets.

The company seeks to remove uncertainty from life’s big events, providing customers with the freedom to face the future with greater confidence.

NAICOM had directed that insurance companies pay 50 per cent of the minimum paid-up capital while Re-insurance companies are expected to pay 60 per cent by Dec. 31, 2020.

In the segmentation, Life Insurance business with existing minimum paid-up capital of N2 billion is expected to pay a minimum paid – up capital of N4 billion by Dec. 31, 2020 and N8 billion by Sept. 30, 2021.

General Insurance business with existing minimum paid-up capital of N3 billion is expected to pay a minimum paid-up capital of N5 billion by Dec. 31, 2020 and N10 billion by Sept. 30, 2021.

Composite Insurance business with existing minimum paid-up capital of N5 billion is expected to pay a minimum paid-up capital of N9 billion by Dec. 31. 2020 and N18 billion by Sept. 30, 2021.

Reinsurance business with existing minimum paid-up capital of N10 billion is expected to pay a minimum of N12 billion by Dec. 31, 2020 and N20 billion by Sept. 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has called on NIACOM to suspend the proposed Dec. 31, 2020 deadline for the first phase.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Mr Benjamin Kalu on the need to suspend the proposed recapitalisation in view of the pandemic and the recession being experienced in the country. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Domestic flights to resume 21st June -FG

Editor

NEPZA seeks offshore banking for free trade zones

Editor

Power Minister reinstates retired TCN GM

Editor

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N676.4bn for July

Editor

$50m Transport University Daura a gift from China – Amaechi

Editor

KDSG attracts 25 new businesses worth $500m – El-Rufai

Editor

SON to stop registration of products with existing brand similarity

Editor

FAAN reopens Port Harcourt Airport for operations

Editor

PIB will be passed by May 2020 – FG

Editor

CILT backs Lagos on ban on motorcycles, tricycles

Editor

N200bn: Senate orders sack of NTA/Startimes JV management

Editor

FG, stakeholders partner against abuse of waivers on charitable items

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More