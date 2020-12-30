23 C
News

Reps member, Hon Akande-Sadipe, tests positive for COVID-19

By Jonathan Lois

The House of Representatives member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has tested positive for Covid-19.

 A source close to the lawmaker disclosed that the lawmaker tested positive and informed people who she had come into contact with and immediately went into isolation.

An active anti-human trafficking advocate, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe who is the Chairman House Committee on Diaspora, and at least one member of her family have tested positive for the deadly COVID 19 virus.

The source disclosed that the lawmaker and her family are currently asymptomatic and have been observing self-isolation.

It also noticed that Hon. Tolu has not appeared at any public event since Wednesday 16th December 2020. She was not at any of the events to celebrate her beloved late political mentor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which took place a week ago.

Our source said Akande-Sadipe has kept the information close to her heart to recover in private, without any drama. Our source also mentioned that the Lawmaker had tested negative thrice as she was very concerned about the spread of the virus, and was constantly testing.

