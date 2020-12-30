Troops rescue 23 Kidnapped victims in Kurfi, Katsina State

*Arrest bandits informant

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued 18 women and 5 children who were abandoned by armed bandits in Katsina State.



Major General John EnencheCoordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters in a press release on Wednesday said troops in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force went after the bandits on 29 December 2020, following credible information on their activities at Wurma Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.



He said the troops had contact and engaged the bandits who had kidnapped some locals and rustled some livestock from Kwayawa Village in Safana Local Government Area.



“With superior firepower and support by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship, the armed bandits were forced to abandon the kidnapped victims. “Consequently, troops rescued 18 women and 5 children as well as recovered 75 rustled livestock.



The press release said that bandits’ informant named, Mohammed Saleh was arrested along with some arms and ammunition.



“The rescued kidnapped victims have been successfully reunited with their families and the recovered livestock handed over to the owners, while the arrested bandits’ informant have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.”