COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

World

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for COVID

The United Kingdom has authorised use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to approve of an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world”.

The United States has found its first case of the COVID-19 variant that has been seen in the UK and is thought to be more transmissible. The case involves a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Colorado, according to state health officials.

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm said Phase III trials of its experimental vaccine have found the shot to be 79 percent effective against COVID-19.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

