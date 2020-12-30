UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for COVID

The United Kingdom has authorised use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to approve of an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world”.

The United States has found its first case of the COVID-19 variant that has been seen in the UK and is thought to be more transmissible. The case involves a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Colorado, according to state health officials.

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm said Phase III trials of its experimental vaccine have found the shot to be 79 percent effective against COVID-19.