Zamfara Bye-election: APC drags INEC, IGP to court

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Barely 48 hours after the conduct of the bye-election in Zamfara and subsequent victory of the ruling PDP, the opposition APC in the state has resorted to go to court for redress.

The opposition APC has taken the decision of going to court over what it described as conspiracy between the l N E C and the ruling PDP to deprive it’s teeming supporters across the Local government of the opportunity to exercise their Civic right.

Speaking to newsmen over the situation, the publicity chairman of the party in the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed stated that the party, going by what transpired during the election, has finally decided to go to court for legal explanation.

According to him, they wrote several letters to INEC intimating it the fact the election should be extended to a reasonable date for all the participating parties to be ready and also the security to be ensured, but to their dismay, the INEC and other stake holders in the election went ahead to conducting the election, even as no reply was given to the letters they wrote.

The party also accused the security chiefs for allowing thugs to destroy some structures of the party, as well as ballot box snatching, which according to them, was glaring and evidences are all there to prove the allegation.

He further commented that in order to get what they wanted, the ruling PDP in the State, in collaboration with security, also caused panic on the electorate with a view to bringing confusion during the election which eventually led to chaos under which they hid and did what they planned to do.

The party therefore categorically made it clear, and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to either declare the election invalid or meet in the court for legal redress.