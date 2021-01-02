32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

A new chapter is upon us, says Chief…

NYCN President urges youths to be more productive…

Buhari’s New Year Address, Empty, Directionless – PDP

Facts speak louder than words

China, EU make big strides toward stronger economic…

Behind so-called ‘shining city upon a hill’ are…

Village in NE China marches to prosperity by…

Intercity railway cuts travel time between Beijing, Xiong’an

Museums thrive in China, gaining an increasing number…

APC governors plegde to fight insecurity withjob creation,…

Politics

A new chapter is upon us, says Chief Dan Orbih

 *Renews hope in a greater Nigeria


National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has expressed optimism that the South-South region of the country, and indeed Nigeria, can emerge from the “dark phase” it was trapped in, beginning a journey of renewal from 2021.


Orbih, in his New Year’s message titled, “A New Chapter is Upon Us”, said the pathway to a better future for Nigeria was one defined by visionary leadership, and determined by conscious and  committed followership. He noted that 2021 presented a unique opportunity for the leaders and people of the South-South and Nigeria in general to commit to the building of a new project firmly anchored on the demands of the knowledge economy which promotes investment in educational and intellectual capital as well as the vision of sustainable collective prosperity.


Reflecting on 2020, Orbih described the year as a mostly “dark phase with occasional bright spots”. He cited the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recession, widespread insecurity, and huge national governance deficit as major highlights of the year.


Focusing on the South-South region and its peculiar challenges, Orbih lamented the federal infrastructural deficit plaguing the region, accusing the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of lacking both a clear strategic plan and the political will to lead development efforts in the region. He specifically expressed great worry over the poor state of federal road infrastructure in the region, crippling insecurity, and lack of federal government-led innovative solutions to fix age-long problems bedevilling the region. He described the Buhari administration’s approach to the region as “an unimaginative, lacklustre, uncoordinated mess”.


Chief Orbih opined that in the face of rank abdication of responsibility by the federal government in fixing the challenges grossly affecting the region, state governments and the people of the region must rise to the challenge of lifting the region. He noted that though the challenges were enormous, the people of the region were historically known to be determined and relentless in their drive for progress. “Our people must now summon their well known resilient spirit of excellence to champion the cause for a better South-South region, one defined by new progressive thinking and collaborative effort”, he advised.
He said the people of the region must be united in their demand for a fair deal for the South-South within the Nigeria project, and must collectively resist any effort by any region or group of people to deny or deprive them of their legitimate entitlements. To this end, he argued that an open national conversation, be held at an official conference or open sphere of free interaction, must continue to be advocated for by all Nigerians so that all parties to the Nigeria project must have a true sense of belonging. 


Chief Orbih called for a regional approach to arresting the wave of insecurity in the country that has also badly affected the region. He called on the state governments of the region to create a regional security outfit that would complement the efforts of federal security agencies so as to stem insecurity in the bud. “We cannot sit idly by while our people are slaughtered and our way of life is hampered.

For the South-South region to thrive, we must build a sub- national security architecture that captures the peculiarities of our beloved region”, he said.


Commending his party, the PDP, for notable efforts at development in the region and beyond, Chief Orbih said the people of the region had made no mistake by entrusting the entire state government  leadership in the region to the party. Referencing the last Edo governorship election that saw the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), further sealing the region as a stronghold of the PDP, he said his party was now strategically positioned to consolidate its hold on the region in the long term, while being primed to take over the reins of power at the centre in 2023. 


“The PDP is the party to beat in 2023, not only in the South-South region, but also nationally. With the undeniable widespread failure of the Buhari administration, Nigerians are yearning for true change and the PDP is the only party positioned to offer Nigerians their desired future”, Chief Orbih said. 


He called for electoral reforms ahead of 2023 to fix the problems frustrating free and fair elections in the country, criticising President Buhari and the APC for sabotaging efforts geared at enhancing free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. 


Chief Orbih admonished all people of the South-South region and Nigerians in general to look forward to 2021 with the eagerness and earnestness of citizens desirous of a new chapter, asking them to summon the better angels of their nature towards building a country of their dreams. “There cannot be a region or country better than the quality of the people within it. We must become the difference we seek”, he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: NGO Calls For Mop-Up Of Illegal Fire Arms In Kogi

Editor

ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin Kebbi Jega Shehu as replacement.

Editor

PDP in Enugu State under my watch is very strong – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Editor

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state if elected – Hon Azubogu

Editor

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

Editor

Buhari, APC have traded Nigeria’s sovereignty with loans – Atiku, PDP

Editor

Ondo gov: Mimiko seeking third term through back door – APC

Editor

2023 presidency: VON DG commends El’ Rufai’s position, advocates all Igbo candidate for APC, PDP

Editor

Ex- lawmaker,Council chair cries foul over suspension from PDP in Nasarawa

Editor

Kogi @ 29: Speaker gives conditions for state development

Editor

APC must be strengthened ahead of Buhari’s exit, says PGF DG

Editor

Development of My Zone, Scholarship for 300 Less Privileged University Students Sacrosanct – Sen. Binos

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More