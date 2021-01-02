Several ISWAP fighters killed in air strikes in Lake Chad

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at 1Km North of Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.



Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters said this in a press release on Thursday.



He said that the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the location, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, was being used as staging area where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location in successive passes. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target area, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the ISWAP fighters while some survivors were seen fleeing the scene. “Consequently, the fleeing ISWAP survivors were hit by second rockets and subsequently moped up.