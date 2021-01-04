23 C
Abuja
Egyptian Government awards Golden Certificate to Lords Chosen Church

..As testimonies flow at International crusade at Mgbidi

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Mgbidi


The government of Egypt has honoured the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Egypt branch with a Golden Certificate Award.

The Coordinator of Egypt branch of the church, Pastor Rufus Obi, disclosed this on Sunday, while testifying to the work of the God of the Chosen at the 2021 Edition of the annual International Crusade of the church at Mgbidi, in Imo State which commenced  Sunday, January 3, 2021.


He said issuance of golden certificate was an indication of a clean bill of health to the church to carry on with their activities and operations in the land of Egypt.According to him,  it is also an indication that the Chosen Church is a peace loving church, not only in Egypt, but worldwide.


Obi also disclosed that a certain Chosen member was arrested in Egypt, for not having the required documents, but when the certificate was shown to the police, the person was release.


Obi said the certificate is a sign of recognition and blessings of God, pointing out that it would help immensely in safeguarding Chosen members in Egypt, especially immigrants. “For over eighty to ninety years ago, no church has been given the golden certificate.”


He  urged Chosen members who are coming to Egypt to feel free because the Chosen has a Golden Certificate to protect their interests. 
The 4-day crusade with theme: “What God has Determined Shall be done,” kicked off on Sunday, January, 3 with signs and wonders.


One of the testifiers, Moses Akinyesi who hails from Ekpoma was delivered from the hands of herdsmen who robbed the vehicle on his way back to Benin City.


Isioma Ugbome Marxwel, an evangelist turned armed robber was delivered, while Lt. Col. Ugwu who had delayed promotion was promoted after the G.O, Pastor Muoka, prophecied to his wife that his husband would be promoted.


General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, said with 10billion soul mandate, the church, visitors who came to the Crusade from all over the world are hopeful that the programme would bring healing, Deliverance, miracles, signs and wonders.


Many said they were at the crusade to obtain power to crush 2021, adding that they were at the crusaders pray against Corona Virus, knowing well that the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Muoka has the real power from above that would enable them to overcome the challenges of life.


However, some Chosen Choir groups like the PRO Choir, Campus , Duet Sisters, National choir and Youth choirs provided songs that were nourishing to the soul and brought Holy Spirit to minister to the congregants.

