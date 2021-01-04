Malcomines emerge champions 2020 Jos Polo tournament

23 C
Abuja
Sports

From Agabus Pwanagba, Jos

The 2019 Governor’s cup champions, Malcomines polo team of Jos, has emerged winners of the 2020 Jos International Polo tournament.

This feat was achieved after defeating Keffi Ponies, in a keenly contested final match (6 to 4 and half) in Jos, the State Capital.

The match played at Jos Hassan Usman Katsina Polo field, featured home and foreign based skilful professional players, Hamisu Buba (+4), Argentine Alejo Aramburu (+6),  led by team captain Murtala Ahmadu Laushi (+1), and Murtala Aliyu (+3), of the Malcomines.

While Keffi Ponies’, Ahmad Wadada (+1), led by Aliyu Tijani (+2), Abdulmalik Badamasi (+3) and Argentine Santiago Marambio (+6), all of high goals.

The performances of the two teams, thrilled spectators, with the final five chukkers, favouring defending champions, Malcomines 6 to Keffi Ponies 4 and half goals.

A total of 32 teams participated in the week long tournament, and a total of 34 matches were played.

Also, other individual prizes were won at the tournament.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor Simon Lalong, assured that Government will continue to support the game of Polo, for its potentials of promoting “tourism, economic prosperity and opening up the State to the world*.

Lalong said, “I re-assure you that we will develop the facilities for the game of polo in Plateau State and also encourage grassroots participation particularly among the younger generation.

“Considering the realities of COVID-19 and the impact of the Economic Recession, my administration is more than ever determined to maximize all the advantages that sports provide for business opportunities,” he added.

He thanked the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), the leadership of the Jos Polo Club, as well as NASCO Group of Companies for consistently hosting and sponsorship of the tournament.

