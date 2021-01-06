BoI, NADDC to begin building projects in Ekiti, says Minister

By Felix Khanoba



The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, says the Bank of Industry (BoI) would soon begin the construction of its branch office in Ekiti State.

Adebayo, who said the land for the building project has been acquired and certificate of occupancy issued by the state government, also revealed that the National Automobile Design Development Council (NADDC) has acquired a land in Ado-Ekiti for the building of a mechatronics training centre.

According to a statement made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja and signed by the Special Assistant to the minister on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, Adebayo called on indigenes of Ekiti State to leverage on the Federal Government economic recovery and stimulus programmes.

He listed the economic stimulus programme to include N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, N50 billion MSME Survival Fund and N10 billion, MSME Survival Fund for Transport workers. The minister said many people in the state have already keyed into the programmes and called on others that are yet to do so to take advantage of the schemes to improve on their economic wellbeing.

Adebayo, who spoke through one of his aides, Hon. Idowu Adeniyi, during the distribution of food stuffs, including rice and other items to the people at the grassroot of the state, also solicited the support of Ekiti indigenes for both the state and federal governments.

While saying the state would continue to enjoy federal presence like other states of the federation, Adebayo further disclosed that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) building has been completed in the state and ready for commissioning.

While saying the Industrial Training Fund is in the process of acquiring a land for its own building in the state, Adebayo lauded indigenes of the state who participated in the training programme organised by SMEDAN and urged them to put to use the knowledge acquired from the training.