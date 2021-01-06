22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BoI, NADDC to begin building projects in Ekiti,…

Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory…

Plateau Speaker urges Muslims, Christians to coexist peacefully,…

Lagos Deploys 1,250 Special Constabulary To Boost Community…

FG Launches 774, 000 Jobs For Unemployed

DSS warns public against fake job syndicates

Chieftaincy Tussle: Royal House accuses Plateau government of…

COVID-19:FG approves establishment of oxygen plants in 36…

Ogoni cleanup is deceptive- Gov Wike

News

Chieftaincy Tussle: Royal House accuses Plateau government of defying court order

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Nhara Royal House in Jahr Chiefdom of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State has accused the State and Local governments of defying court order restraining the selection of a village head of the area.

Alhaji Hudu Adamu Bawa Garga who spoke on behalf of the Royal House disclosed that despite the issuance of an order by the State High Court stopping the selection process, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sylvanus Tapgun, had asked the presiding officer of the Ministry to go ahead with the selection.

In a court order dated December 29, 2020, and made available to journalists in Jos, the State Capital; the State High Court had restrained the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd defendants; which are Plateau State Government, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from conducting the said election pending the hearing of motion on notice scheduled to hold 6th January, 2021.

But the Nhara family said despite the order, the selection was done by the Ministry.

It described the process as “undemocratic and disrespectful to the rule of law”.

It maintained that, it was unfortunate that this was happening during a democratically elected government.

However, when the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sylvanus Tapgun, was contacted on the accusation, he said, “I don’t want to comment on the matter since it has been taken to court”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

US agrees to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes to Nigeria at $593m

Editor

APC govs rally support for Zulum to end Boko Haram in North-east

Editor

Artisanary Refining must stop for proper cleanup of Ogoniland – CEHRD

Editor

Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants Lauds Nigerian Army’s Testimony at Lagos Panel

Editor

Insecurity: Plateau Heritage Group, ECCVN extends palliatives to attacked communities

Editor

Easter/COVID-19 Lockdown: Distribute palliatives base on equity, inclusion, across the country- Sen. Gyang tells govt

Editor

NBMA hold emergency meeting over coronavirus

Editor

19 year old girl break record of coronavirus in Rivers

Editor

NGO canvances support for orphans of slain Ebonyi couple in Umuahia

Editor

*Boko Haram: Coalition hails Zulum’s appraisal on the return of Peace under Buhari*

Editor

COVID-19: Ministerial Task Team Makes U-Turn Over Comments On Kano Mass Deaths

Editor

NAF All-female crew embark on operational intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More