38 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court jails ex-Finbank MD over N10.9bn fraud

BoI, NADDC to begin building projects in Ekiti,…

Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory…

Plateau Speaker urges Muslims, Christians to coexist peacefully,…

Lagos Deploys 1,250 Special Constabulary To Boost Community…

FG Launches 774, 000 Jobs For Unemployed

DSS warns public against fake job syndicates

Chieftaincy Tussle: Royal House accuses Plateau government of…

COVID-19:FG approves establishment of oxygen plants in 36…

News

Court jails ex-Finbank MD over N10.9bn fraud

Court jails ex-Finbank MD over N10.9bn fraud Lateefa Okunnu, judge of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced Okey Nwose, a former managing director, Finbank Nigeria Plc, to three years imprisonment over 10 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Nwosu alongside Dayo Famuroti Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi on a 26-count amended charge bordering on stealing and illegal conversion to the tune of N10.9 billion.

The defendants, who were said to have perpetrated the fraud while they were directors of the bank, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs , SAN, called witnesses and also tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence against the defendants.

Delivering her judgment, the judge found the defendants guilty and sentenced the first and second defendants, Nwosu and Famoroti, to three years imprisonment each.

The judge also sentenced the third defendant, Ocholi, to 12 months imprisonment and slammed a six- month community service on the fourth defendant, Ebubedike.

The case had, suffered a setback as the defendants challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court up to the supreme court.

While the court maintained its jurisdiction to try the defendants, Nwosu approached the Lagos division of the court of appeal which in November 2013 struck out the charge against the banker.

The appellate court ruled that the Lagos high court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the charges because they emanated from capital market transactions, which should be handled by the federal high court.

Following the appeal court ruling, Dayo Famoroti, Danjuma Ocholi and Agnes Ebubedike approached the Lagos high court to dismiss the charges preferred against them.

But Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, counsel to EFCC had prayed the court to adjourn the matter indefinitely pending the determination of its appeal at the supreme court

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

KEDCO Splashes Gifts On Customers To Herald Customer Service Week

Editor

Nigeria @60: Wike calls for national unity

Editor

Uja emerges Benue Correspondents Chapel interim Chairman

Editor

Air operations in Zamfara destroy bandits camp, kill several

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t give APC govt another $3.4bn loan, activist cautions IMF, others

Editor

FG moves to build federal secretariat complex in Abia

Editor

Adoption of Supplementary Act a major achievement of the Fourth Legislature of ECOWAS Parliament says Secretary General

Editor

Expert vows to make Nigeria hub of Phyto medicine

Editor

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036 in 2020

Editor

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on restructuring attention

Editor

My top position in legislative productivity assessment, vindication ex-govs not in senate to sleep – Sen Orji

Editor

Demolition of facilities in Enugu can frustrate railway extension to South East – NRC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More