Plateau Speaker urges Muslims, Christians to coexist peacefully, harmoniously

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos



Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, on Tuesday, called on Muslims to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state, saying, “The need for continuous unity and understanding amongst both Muslims and Christians is significant to the development of the state.”

He equally called on both religious adherents to be their brothers’ keeper, by avoiding anything capable of destroying the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state.

Ayuba who was represented by his Special Adviser, Alhaji Sanusi Nyam, made the call at the N25m education fund raising, by the State chapter of Jama’at Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), held at the Jos Yantaya Mosque.

According to him, through religious organisations, people could understand the importance of peace and unity in every society.

Adding that, religious bodies should continue to educate their followers on “togetherness, tolerance, and oneness”.

“Education is an important thing to every human development, it is with it that people get to understand themselves”, he stressed.