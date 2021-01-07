24 C
Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Awards N314. 4 Million Contract For Renovation Of Watari Dam

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, (KSADP) has awarded contract worth N314, 454, 625. 80, for the repair of Watari Irrigation Scheme.


The irrigation scheme is situated downstream of the Watari dam, in Bagwai local government area of Kano state, and has potential for cultivation of vast hectares of rice, several irrigated crops and vegetables. 


Constructed over 40 years ago, the dam and its auxiliary infrastructure have not undergone repairs since then, despite its huge potential for agriculture and rural development. 


During the official handing over of the project site to the contractor, Hajaig Nigeria Ltd., the State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad explained that, “the scope of work includes repairs of gully erosion on the dam’s embankment, repairs and desilting of main canal and drainages as well as desilting and repairs of the night storage reservoir.


“Besides the renovation of the dam, whose embankment has been eroded and its canals blocked, our project intends to create additional 1, 000 hectares of irrigation land, meaning more people in this locality would be engaged in farming.”


 Malam Ibrahim appealed to farmers and other stakeholders in the area to cooperate with the project contractor to ensure speedy completion of the work.


“I want to inform you that the KSADP is being funded and supported with grants by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, LLF, to improve crop production and enhance livestock productivity, and this project is one the main activities we are going to conduct to achieve our goals,” he added. 


In his remarks on behalf of Hajaig Nigeria Ld., Mr. Kasem Hajaig assured that heavy equipment would be mobilized to the site quickly to ensure that the work is completed within three months as contained in the contract agreement. 


Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim, who was overwhelmed with joy, promised that they would do the needful to ensure that the project is completed in good time, in view of its importance to their socio-economic progress.


However, it is expected that Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would flag-off the renovation work in the next couple of days.

