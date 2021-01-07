Nsukka Journalists Foundation congratulates Nnia Nwodo on appointment



The Nsukka Journalists Foundation (NJF), an umbrella body of journalists in diaspora from Nsukka Cultural zone of Enugu state, has congratulated the outgoing President of Ohaneze Ndigbo World-wide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on his appointment as the National Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).



In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Chijioke Amu-Nnadi and the secretary, Mr. Brendan Eze, the Foundation said the appointment of Chief Nwodo, who is a Patron of the Foundation, was appropriate and timely, especially as it came few days to the end of his tenure as the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.



According to the statement, the appointment would remain significant and indelible in the history of Ohaneze Ndigbo World-wide. The statement also described the outgoing President-General as a charismatic and quintessential leader whose leadership style transformed and catapulted Ohaneze Ndigbo to the height of national and international prominence and recognition, adding that Nwodo’s appointment would help in advancing the politic and cultural interests the South East, South South, South West and the Middle Belt areas.



“The Nsukka Journalists Foundation is overwhelmed with joy that Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the outgoing President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo World-wide, has been appointed the Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum.

This is coming barely two weeks after NJF installed him as her patron after critical examination of his contributions to the wellbeing of the people of Nsukka Cultural Zone, Ndigbo and the country as whole. Indeed, this is a deserved appointment, going by his antecedents and accomplishments in the socio-cultural group,” the statement read.



It added: “It is a clear demonstration of the confidence of the people in him and his leadership, which translated the vision and mission of the Ohaneze Ndigbo to reality; and culminated to the revival of the dying voices of the people in the country.

“There is no gainsaying that Chief John Nnia Nwodo is a selfless leader, a performer and a detribalized Nigerian, who defends the defenseless and speaks for the voiceless.”

Nsukka Journalists Foundation also commended the chairman of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, his executive committee, as well as the people of the South East, South South, South West and the Middle Belt regions for finding Chief Nwodo worthy for the exalted position.

The Foundation urged the outgoing President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo World-wide to use his appointment to consolidate on the existing unity and oneness of South-East, South-South, South West and Middle Belt geopolitical zones.