24.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

A Life Bencher, Chief ZIGGY AZIKE’s Sudden Death…

Nigeria: Imposition of total lockdowns helps covid-19 to…

Desert village in NW China’s Xinjiang relocated for…

Roads built in Kubuqi Desert brings new life…

Beijing’s major inoculation site vaccinates 2,000 in one…

Vocational education gives a leg up to China’s…

China constantly upgrades, optimizes energy structure

Central China’s Henan province explores new method of…

High-speed railway helps push economic development of NW…

China, EU complete long talks over bilateral investment…

Opinion

A Life Bencher, Chief ZIGGY AZIKE’s Sudden Death & My Recollection of “That Tiny Device In Your Hands”

By Sylvester Udemezue

CHIEF ZIGGY AZIKE, Hon. Life Bencher never missed Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus dinner, at least I knew during the time I was an official part of the Lagos Academic Family. The After-Dinner Speech he delivered during one of our Law School dinners in 2017, still rings a bell in my head. Titled _”That Tiny Device In Your Hands,” Chief AZIKE had lamented how handsets or mobile phones had constituted a huge distraction and wrought huge havoc to students all over the country. Listing the many distractions and havoc the mobile phone may cause if taken to the class, law school dinners other academic engagements, Chief AZIKE urged students all over the country (especially in the NLS) to drop their mobile phones during lectures and face their lectures/studies squarely, in order to make the best of their teachers.

Something remarkable happened just two
days after Chief AZIKE’s said after-dinner speech; it is something I must tell about, now that he is no more, if not for anything, at least to encourage those alive and generations yet unborn to follow the footsteps of Chief AZIKE’s exceptional parental altruism and unrelenting learned humility. Story coming soon.

Meanwhile, isn’t his sudden death shocking? What life is this we live? Today with us; tomorrow without! Anyway, it’s not ours to ask questions of the unseen supernatural. If it happens, it has happened. Since we have no power to change the course or cause, we must muster enough serenity to cope with a situation we cannot change.

Chief AZIKE, Hon Life Bencher, sorry, sir. And thank you for the good life you led, leaving us huge good examples to copy from. Benjamin Franklin once said, ”if you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write something worth reading or do things worth writing about.” Dear sir, you would be remembered for the great deeds/things you did with what you had more than for what you had, because you used what you had to do something distinctive during your lifetime and thereby left notable footprints before your sad departure. As you’ve now left us, albeit against your will, please go in peace, sir. May He wipe out your sins and get you seated at His right hand side, to partake in the eternal life of which we’re promised and towards which pursuit you had passionately dedicated and diligently applied a your life. Rest In Peace sir. It’s well with your soul. Amen 🙏

I remain, your younger brother, fellow LPDite, close learned friend and great admirer,
Sylvester Udemezue
(Udems)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Celebrating Diamond Anniversary in Covid-19 Year

Editor

Coronavirus Covid-19: How a virus can change the world

Editor

What forgery allegation does one Pelumi Olajengbesi want EFCC to probe the Minister of State on Mines and Steel Development for?

Editor

COVID -19 : THE WORLD IS AT WAR WITH ITSELF

Editor

#ENDSARS: Police High Command is Culpable – Delly Ajufo

Editor

Orji Uzor Kalu’s Presidency, The Final Act Of Reconciliation After War

Editor

Avoiding dissents in final onlaught against Boko Haram

Editor

Nigeria under President Bihari is not a constitutional democracy but a regime of personal rule

Editor

Abba Kyari: Where is our humanity?

Editor

PMB as wailers’ nightmare 

Editor

Boosting national revenue via Stamp Duty

Editor

Nigeria’s Service Chiefs And Why Buhari’s Apple Is Sweeter!

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More