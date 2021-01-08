ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill Boko Haram leaders, fighters in Sambisa

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State and taken out their hideouts in Alagarno, including a compound housing some high-value BHT leaders.

Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters, said in a press release that the compound, concealed under thick vegetation and located 2.3Km North East of KAFA, was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

He said the destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple air strikes executed on 6 January 2021 as the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in day and night raids.

“The BHTs were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the targets, neutralizing several of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” he added.

Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill Boko Haram leaders, fighters in Sambisa

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State and taken out their hideouts in Alagarno, including a compound housing some high-value BHT leaders.

Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters, said in a press release that the compound, concealed under thick vegetation and located 2.3Km North East of KAFA, was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

He said the destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple air strikes executed on 6 January 2021 as the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in day and night raids.

“The BHTs were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the targets, neutralizing several of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” he added.