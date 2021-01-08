Ganduje Mourns Bello Isah Bayero

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commisirated with Kano Emirate over the death of an elder statesman, Bello Isah Bayero.

Ganduje who also condoled with the immediate family of the deseased, described him as an elder statesman and astute politician.

The Governor, in a Statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, lamented that, “we received, with deepest shock, the death of Alhaji Bello Isah Bayero, who died when the state and the nation needed him the most.

“He was a gentleman par excellence, whose political leadership helped in the restoration of our democracy.”

Ganduje added that, “as a gentleman who trained many in various human endeavors, we missed him the most. His death is a great loss to Nigerian democracy, our traditional institution and political leadership.”

According to the Governor, “Bayero was an embodiment of humility, excellence, productivity, openness, transparency, accountability. He was a father to the state and Nigerian democracy.

“What remains for us now is to pray and continue praying for him. May Allah SubhanaHu Wa Ta’ala forgive all his wrongdoings and reward all his good deeds with Jannatul-Fiddaus.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am sending this condolence visit to his immediate families, our royal institution, friends and all other well wishers of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Bello Isa Bayero.”

