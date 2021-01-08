35.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Seeks FG’s Collaboration On Rebuilding Lagos

Ganduje Mourns Bello Isah Bayero

Gov. Lalong flags off FGs Extended Special Public…

Nigerian Stock Exchange inaugurates claims review panel

Intelligent transformation gives a boost to manufacturing sector…

Countries should take responsible actions to drive global…

China encourages foreign investment in wider range of…

China’s ‘toilet revolution’ brings new look to rural…

Global Amnesty Watch frowns at ‘despicable’ Congress siege,…

News

Ganduje Mourns Bello Isah Bayero

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has  commisirated with  Kano Emirate over the death of an elder statesman, Bello Isah Bayero. 
Ganduje who also condoled with the immediate family of the deseased, described him as an elder statesman and astute politician. 
The Governor, in a Statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, lamented that, “we received, with deepest shock, the death of Alhaji Bello Isah Bayero, who died when the state and the nation needed him the most.
“He was a gentleman par excellence, whose political leadership helped in the restoration of our democracy.” 
Ganduje added that, “as a gentleman who trained many in various human endeavors, we missed him the most. His death is a great loss to Nigerian democracy, our traditional institution and political leadership.”
According to the Governor,  “Bayero was an embodiment of humility, excellence, productivity, openness, transparency, accountability. He was a father to the state and Nigerian democracy. 
“What remains for us now is to pray and continue praying for him. May Allah SubhanaHu Wa Ta’ala forgive all his wrongdoings and reward all his good deeds with Jannatul-Fiddaus. 
“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am sending this condolence visit to his immediate families, our royal institution, friends and all other well wishers of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Bello Isa Bayero.” 

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has  commiserated with  Kano Emirate over the death of an elder statesman, Bello Isah Bayero. Show quoted text

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Onyeneke urges FG to distribute palliatives equitably

Editor

Security Agencies Trail Diezani’s Cousin

Editor

Lagos residents scramble for free food stuff

Editor

Suspected kidnappers abduct mother, son in Adamawa

Editor

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers, raises retirement age to 65yrs

Editor

*Insurgency: Buratai, Nigerian Army have surpassed expectations – CESJET*

Editor

Group advise women to embrace entrepreneurship for improve economy

Editor

Saturday Attack: Zulum cuts Abuja trip, visits four Hawul communities

Editor

Remove Ebonyi from zone 13, Gov Umahi urges IGP

Editor

Court slams seven years jail term to six foreigners for oil theft in Port Harcourt

Editor

Kogi Governor Condoles Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death, Says is a Loss To The Nation

Editor

Quest for white collar job fuelling unemployment problem- ITF

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More