Minimum Wage: Kano Govt Reiterates Commitment To Pay N30,000

… Says recent deductions temporary
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state government has reaffirmed its commitment to the continuous implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for civil servants.
According to a Statement released on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, “the deduction in November/December workers’ salary was a temporary measure informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

Malam  Garba added that  the deduction was necessary to keep the government going in the face of the prevailing economic recession facing the country.

He pointed out that the state government took the measure instead of contemplating on paying half salary or in batches as obtains in other states or layoffs.

Malam Garba said that similar temporary measure was taken, including cut in the allowances for all political appointees in its administrative structure, during the first wave of the pandemic in the country between March and July, last year, which was withdrawn soon after the virus situation improved.

The commissioner, therefore, assured that as soon as the state of affairs improves, the state government would not hesitate to pay workers in its employ the full salary.

He solicited for the support and cooperation of the entire workforce in the state to bear with the situation and desist from spreading rumours on the government intention. 

