2023 election falling from hand of APC, PDP, new political party coming up, says Prophetess Joy Tony

From John Silas, Lagos

Prophetess Joy Tony of the Pentecostal Fire & Miracle Ministry (PFM) located at Mega City, 128 Iju Road, Agege, Lagos, has said that the 2023 General Election in Nigeria has already slipped from the hand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While delivering her 2021 prophecies and cross-over from the mega church, she maintained that if PDP can compete well the election might go to them.

“2023 election is falling from the hand of APC and PDP, a new political party coming up, but if PDP can compete well it might go to them,” Prophetess Tony stated.

Giving prophecies for President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria and the entire world, she added that President Muhammadu Buhari will have serious issues with South West and South East Governors, maintaining that President Buhari will bring in policies that will choke PDP upcoming campaign in the year 2021.

According to number three of her prophecies, Prophetess Tony said that the president’s wife Aisha Buhari will give the press tough time because of the trouble that is coming out from Aso Rock. “Problem will come out from Aso Rock in the year 2021 and the president’s wife will restrict them from coming in,” she said.

She disclosed that President of Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana will come together to deliberate for the freedom of Africans in prison in foreign lands, adding that President Buhari will sanction three cabinet members seen to be helpers of the Oduduwas.

Speaking on other issues in her prophecies she said “South-South will have outbreak that will cause the government money to stop; Government to watch all the borders to avoid evil troops coming into the nation to cause havoc; APC to form another political party out of their party and that will bring a clash between the members killing themselves; APC is turning to shadow not a solution; five High Court Judges to be brought to book for unfair judgement while on seat.”

Speaking further, the prophetess said of Covid-19 Covid, “As people take precaution of Covid, it will reduce and not go, God says people should take precaution, it will reduce but will not go, it will be managed; it will be watched.”

Prophet Tony warned Oba of Oyo, “Oba of Oyo should quickly come for solution to avoid a tragedy coming to Oyo State.

“Oyo State, Abia State, Jigawa, Benue, Kwara, Enugu, Gombe, Niger, Katsina, Plateau, Cross River, Imo State, these governors should wake up to stop the fight that is coming up on their people.

“Orji Uzor Kalu is facing an international battle; I see a gang-up against him with a proof. Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of a particular state; three barristers to be sentenced to life imprisonment in the year 2021, the three barristers that are well to do in this nation will be sentenced to life imprisonment for offences in the nation.”

Prophetess Tony also warned children traffickers saying “Children traffickers, God’s Judgement is coming upon those who are in the business of trafficking, God has come up with anger upon them to disgrace them.”

She said Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha will face political turbulence in the year 2021 and that Major General Badamosi Babangida will ask Nigerians for forgiveness in the year 2021.”

Speaking on spiritual matters the highly revered Prophetess of God said that God will give everyone place of rest in the year 2021.”

She said “In the year 2021 there will be building and my people will inhabit it and no sickness will come upon them; no mountain will stand on the way of my people; in the year 2021 my blessings shall be upon my people and good will come to them and the bad will go to their enemies; God said where others are going and failing you will go there and succeed.”

According to her prophecies God said when His people call one, thousands will answer them. “God says your ways will be guided by angels in the year 2021; God said that there will be cry of children in your homes in the year 2021; marriages will be consummated in full, as a reward for obedience; God said that the obedient ones will get double rewards from him and from men,” she maintained.

She added that there will be no losses in families in 2021; whatever you lay your hand will prosper and your family will prosper. “God said there shall be no trouble around you as you continue with him; your peace and prosperity shall be in abundance. God said the leadership in you will speak in the year 2021; God said the grace of leadership in you will begin to speak throughout 2021. God said good doors will not be shut against you day and night; no death; no debt will be recorded in your family in the year 2021.”