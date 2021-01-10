25 C
Education

Ganduje Gives Approval For Resumption Of All Schools In Kano January 18

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has given approval for the re-opening of tertiary, secondary and primary schools in the state on January 18, 2021.


According to a Statement by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkers, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi  Umar Ganduje, (Khadimul Islam), has approved the re-opening of all tertiary Institutions in the state  from 18th January 2021.


“All students and staff are advised to continue observing the Covid-19 Protocol.” 


 Another Statement by the Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Kiru also indicated that, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State has approved the new academic calender for 2020/2021 in respect of public and private primary and post-primary schools with the 18th January, 2021 as official date for day schools(Public & Private) while boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, 17th January, 2020.”

