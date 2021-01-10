Ganduje Pays Condolence Visit To Kwankwaso’s Family Over Father’s Death

…Promises To Crown Baaba Kwankwaso Makaman Karaye



From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday led members of his cabinet and some top echelons of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on a condolence visit to the family of the immediate-past Governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, Makaman Karaye.



Ganduje who was on a private visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, when Kwankwaso’s father died a fortnight ago, had not only mourned the late District Head of Madobi and a top kingmaker in the Karaye Emirate, though an emotional Press Statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, but had also sent a high-powered government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, to console and condole with Senator Kwankwaso over the death of his father.



Ganduje who was warmly received at the Palace of the late Kingmaker, promised to continue supporting the family of the traditional ruler who he described as not only a father, but a peacemaker.

He also revealed his intention to ensure that Baba Kwankwaso, the deceased heir inherits the position of his late father.



Residents of Kwankwaso town in Madobi Local Government Area, described the Governor’s visit as a step in the right direction.



Ganduje and his entourage was welcomed by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, few kilometres to the town and was received by the Village Head of Kwankwaso town, Alhaji Baaba Musa Kwankwaso at the deceased’s house in Kwankwaso village.

He lamented that, “we lost a very caring father who spent blessed years before his return to Allah. May Allah forgive his soul and continue to shower blessings on him.



“Our late father was a complete gentleman, very patient, just leader, focused and committed leader.



“That was why he was praised by all his people and even beyond. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward him with Jannatul Fiddaus.”



Though Senator Kwankwaso’s younger brother, Baaba, who is the Village Head of Kwankwaso Village had requested that the late father’s title and position remain in the family, Ganduje declared that he had already made up his mind on the issue, assuring that Baba has already been ordained to step into the big shoes of his late father.



“There is no need for the request, because this house deserves everything from us. We always respect this house,” he added.



He further explained that, “whatever is associated with this great family, because of the late father, and the Village Head, Baaba Musa Kwankwaso, we must take it with utmost care and importance.”



In his brief remarks, the Village Head, expressed how the family was delighted over the visit, adding that, “we hope the love that existed between you, Your Excellency and our late father, we hope the same love will continue after his death.



“We knew how our father regarded you as a son. Sir, we hope you will also take us as your sons, Your Excellency. I was representative of our father when he was the Village Head for over twenty years. I also represented him for over twenty years again as District Head.



“Your Excellency Sir, kindly leave the position left by our father, within the family. Sir, the family needs your support and continued love all the time.”



Among those who accompanied Ganduje include: Leader of House of Representatives, Alassan Ado Doguwa; State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Abbas; party, Elder Nasiru Aliko Koki; former Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) , Aminu Dabo; Commissioners for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba; including Commissioners for Local Governments; Budget and Economic Planning; Advisers, among other top government functionaries.